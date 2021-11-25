A plea for ghar-wapasi

O ultimate nationalist!

Arrange for my way back home, please!

Whatever you call that – home or the point of origin.

Original religion, original nation,

original culture, original source, the womb…

We have a right to reach out to our roots

and you an obligation

to ensure that people find their roots.

O Vishnu! O Brahma!

You must search for the origin of existence

of this luminous jyotirlinga ,

search for its end,

and show me my home as well

O dogmatic nationalist!

Just like the way you will drive

the Rohingyas to Myanmar

on the call of ‘ vasudhaiva kutumbakam ’

Like the Bangladeshis will be sent to Bangladesh

All Muslims to Pakistan

The way all Algerians will leave France

All Romas will be sent back home from Germany

The way White Americans

will leave the United States for Europe

and all Hindus will return to the divine land

from Mauritius, from Surinam.

Like the way we all will go to Africa,

searching for the primordial mother

Like the bhaiyas returning

from Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Like the Gujaratis leaving Delhi.

Like the Adivasis returning to the forests (Oops!

I am sorry. I think the government needs the forests!)

Please, give me my home back.

And why only me,

even you should come along – we all must go

Go back…back…

way-back in search of our homes

walking on all fours,

climbing the trees, sinking into mud,

drowning in leaves,

self-copulating like flatworms,

breathing like fish from our gills.

Let us be unicellular worms

in the enormous ocean of originality,

at the primordial state of consciousness

graze and roam…

In the blissful presence of God

discard the veil of the body – let us be one.

In search of a metaphysical DNA

This mega-procession returning to the origin,

to the prehistoric home, to the original source,

this spiritual mega-experiment,

these fluttering religious flags, the war-drums of the market

the clamour…this uproar,

let’s return to that black hole.

Let humanity arrive at its end with a bang,

reunite with the original.

Let’s move towards a collective

original suicide

O meta-nationalist!