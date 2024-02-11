Listen, I am still here, alive

Oh creators of mosques and temples!

Oh leaders of nations and languages!

Listen, for I am still alive.

O the wearers of crowns, bearers of the balance,

you have forgotten the meaning of justice and guardianship.

You write denomination on the notes,

but you have forgotten the value of men.

Beware, for I am still alive.

I know I am weak and unwell.

Yes, hunger rules this frame.

There is not even a drop of water

in my dried-up veins.

But I continue to breathe.

Wait, for I am still alive.

Listen, I am still here, alive.

O makers of rules, who decide the right and wrong

You intellectuals, who wield your pens

Stop the cacophony of “I know, I know.”

You money-minded imposters

Stop this mourning!

Leave it, I am still alive.

Listen, I am still here, alive.

Who drafted the laws of the economy?

Who wrote the rules of politics,

in which you are the lord, the king?

Who penned those mischievous chapters?

Write now, that I am still alive.

Listen, I am still here, alive.

You may be the religious leaders,

but the Prophet , and Ka’ba belong to me.

The temple is mine, and so is the god.

The Gurudwaras and the churches are mine.

Get out from here, for I am still alive!

Listen, I am still here, alive.

Go tell the kings,

the landlords, the ministers,

all those who perpetrate conflict of civilizations;

go tell the shameless politicians

that I am here, still alive.

Listen, I am still here, alive