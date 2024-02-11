“History, whether of a country or language or religion, is filled with actions of kings, chieftains and leaders. Ordinary people don’t have much space in that, though history can hardly exist outside of them. It is the people who create nations, build languages and popularize religions. But with the passage of time powerful elites come to own it,” says Merajuddin, who now lives on the edge of Kuno National Park. Working closely with the communities in and around the park, he has been a witness to disenfranchisement of the people of the forest and felt the pain of the ordinary people that he expresses in his poems.
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
اے دیر و حرم کے مختارو
اے ملک و زبان کے سردارو
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
اے تاج بسر میزان بکف
تم عدل و حمایت بھول گئے
کاغذ کی رسیدوں میں لکھکر
انسان کی قیمت بھول گئے
لکھو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
مانا کہ طبیعت بھاری ہے
اور بھوک بدن پر طاری ہے
پانی بھی نہیں شریانوں میں
پر سانس ابھی تک جاری ہے
سنبھلو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
اے شاہ سخن فرزانہ قلم
یہ شورش دانم بند کرو
روتے بھی ہو تم پیسوں کے لئے
رہنے دو یہ ماتم بند کرو
بخشو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
آئین معیشت کسنے لکھے
آداب سیاست کسنے لکھے
ہے جنمیں تمہاری آغائی
وہ باب شریعت کسنے لکھے
لکھو کے ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
اے پند گران دین و دھرم
پیغمبر و کعبہ میرے ہیں
مندر بھی مرے بھگوان مرے
گردوارے کلیسا میرے ہیں
نکلو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
که دو جاکر سلطانوں سے
زرداروں سے ایوانوں سے
پیکار تمدّن کے حامی
بے ننگ سیاست دانوں سے
که دو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
سن لو کہ ابھی میں زندہ ہوں
Listen, I am still here, alive
Oh creators of mosques and temples!
Oh leaders of nations and languages!
Listen, for I am still alive.
O the wearers of crowns, bearers of the balance,
you have forgotten the meaning of justice and guardianship.
You write denomination on the notes,
but you have forgotten the value of men.
Beware, for I am still alive.
I know I am weak and unwell.
Yes, hunger rules this frame.
There is not even a drop of water
in my dried-up veins.
But I continue to breathe.
Wait, for I am still alive.
Listen, I am still here, alive.
O makers of rules, who decide the right and wrong
You intellectuals, who wield your pens
Stop the cacophony of “I know, I know.”
You money-minded imposters
Stop this mourning!
Leave it, I am still alive.
Listen, I am still here, alive.
Who drafted the laws of the economy?
Who wrote the rules of politics,
in which you are the lord, the king?
Who penned those mischievous chapters?
Write now, that I am still alive.
Listen, I am still here, alive.
You may be the religious leaders,
but the Prophet , and Ka’ba belong to me.
The temple is mine, and so is the god.
The Gurudwaras and the churches are mine.
Get out from here, for I am still alive!
Listen, I am still here, alive.
Go tell the kings,
the landlords, the ministers,
all those who perpetrate conflict of civilizations;
go tell the shameless politicians
that I am here, still alive.
Listen, I am still here, alive
Translated from the original by Pratishtha Pandya