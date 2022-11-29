Phhaaat!

That’s the sound of the peng fruit bullet fired from a tupki. Together they make up the celebratory guard of honour at the Goncha festival held in Jagdalpur town in Chhattisgarh.

The tupki is a ‘gun’ made with a barrel of bamboo that uses the peng – a wild fruit, as pellets. The ‘guns’ are fired as a salute at the popular festival around Lord Jagannath’s rath (chariot). Held in July, the festival attracts thousands of people from the Bastar region of the state.

“People come from nearby villages for the Goncha festival and definitely buy a tupki ,” says Vanmali Panigrahi, a resident of Jagdalpur who cannot remember a time when the tupki was not used in the parade.

The bullet, peng, is a small, round greenish-yellow fruit that grows in clusters on malkangini – a tall creeper ( Celastrus paniculatus willd) found in the forests nearby.

The Goncha festival is also celebrated in Puri but the tradition of offering a salute with a tupki and peng is unique to the Bastar region. This bamboo ‘gun’ was once used to drive away wild animals in the forests.

