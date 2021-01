Shailaja G. P. Shailaja (shailaja1.gp@gmail.com) is an author and translator of Kannada language. She has translated Khalid Hussain’s ‘The Kite Runner’ and Francis Buchanan’s ‘A Journey from Madras through the Countries of Mysore Canara and Malabar’ to Kannada. Many of her articles about various social issues including gender equality, women empowerment have been published in print media. Shailaja is also contributing as a translator for NGOs like Point of View, Helpage India and National Federation of the Blind.