“No, we are not covered by this curfew. We cannot afford to take a day off. After all, people need to stay safe – and for that we have to keep cleaning the city,” says Deepika, a sanitation worker in the Thousand Lights locality of Chennai.

On March 22, almost the entire country stayed at home under the ‘Janata Curfew’ – except, of course, for the 5 p.m. crowds that congregated to express ‘gratitude’ to all health sector-related personnel. Sanitation workers, supposedly among those being showered with that gratitude, worked throughout the day, sweeping and cleaning the metro. “Our services are needed more than before,” says Deepika. “We have to wipe the virus off these streets."

Like on any other day, Deepika and others were cleaning the streets with no protective gear. Unlike on most other days, things got even worse than they usually are. With a nationwide lockdown in force, many of them had to reach work, clambering on to vehicles meant to transport garbage. Some walked several kilometres to reach their worksites. “On March 22, I had to clean more streets than on normal days, since those of my colleagues from faraway places couldn’t make it,” says Deepika.

Most of the women in these photographs are working in localities in central and southern Chennai, like Thousand Lights and Alwarpet, and one stretch of Anna Salai. The women have to reach these places travelling from their homes which are mostly located in northern Chennai.

It’s a strange kind of gratitude they now seem to be receiving. Since the lockdown announcement on March 24, the workers allege, they cannot afford to go on leave. “They have been told that they will lose their jobs if they make themselves absent now,” says B. Srinivasulu, general secretary of the Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union affiliated to the CITU. Srinivasulu says though buses are provided for transport, they are not sufficient and often late. That forces the workers to use the lorries meant for garbage as transport. Sanitation workers here earn up to Rs 9,000 per month, but have to spend almost Rs. 60 on transport every day in the best of times. During curfew and lockdown, those unable to get on to government buses or corporation-arranged vehicles, have to walk all the way.