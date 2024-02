सुन लौ जी अभी मंय जीयत हंव।

Praveen 'Pravah' hails from Pithoura in Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh. Fluent in Hindi, Odia and Chhattisgarhi, he wrote the title song for the national award-winning film, 'Bhulan the Maze'. Multiple Odia and Chhattisgarhi singers have lent their voices to his ghazals and bhajans. After many recognitions and awards, 34 years ago he founded 'Shrinkhlaa Saahitya Manch, Pithaura' and is currently serving as the chairman for service in literature.