सरकार बहादुर ने उसका नाम अन्नदाता रखा था, और अब यही नाम उसके लिए पिंजरा बन चुका था. सरकार बहादुर जब कहते, तो वह खेतों में बीज छींटता. सरकार बहादुर जब खाद देते, तो वह मिट्टी को खाद खिलाता. फ़सल जब तैयार हो जाती, तो फिर सरकार बहादुर की ही तय की गई क़ीमत पर अपनी उपज बेच देता. सरकार बहादुर सारी दुनिया में उत्पादकता का ढोल पीटते, और वह ख़ुद के उगाए अन्न बाज़ार से ख़रीद कर अपना पेट भरता. पूरे साल का यही क़ायदा था, जो उसे निभाना होता. ऐसा करते-करते वह क़र्ज़ के दलदल में धंसता गया. उसकी धरती सिमटती गई, उसका पिंजरा बड़ा होता गया. उसने सोचा कि इस क़ैद से छुटकारा पा लेगा. मगर उसकी जान भी सरकार बहादुर की गुलाम थी, और उसका वजूद सम्मान-निधियों की चमक के आगे कबका ख़त्म हो चुका था.
मौत के बाद उन्हें कौन गिनता
1.
ख़ुद के खेत में
ख़ुद का आलू
फिर भी सोचूं
क्या मैं खालूं
कौन सुनेगा
किसे मना लूं
फ़सल के बदले
नकदी पा लूं
अपने मन की
किसे बता लूं
अपना रोना
किधर को गा लूं
2.
ज़मीन पट्टे पर थी
हज़ारों ख़र्च किए थे बीज पर
खाद जब मिला
बुआई का टाइम निकल गया था
लेकिन, खेती की.
खेती की और फ़सल काटी
फ़सल के बदले मिला चेक इतना हल्का था
कि साहूकार ने भरे बाज़ार गिरेबान थाम लिया.
इस गुंडई को रोकने
कोई बुलडोज़र नहीं आया
रपट में पुलिस ने आत्महत्या का कारण
बीवी से झगड़े को बताया.
3.
उसका होना
खेतों में निराई का होना था
उसका होना
बैलों सी जुताई का होना था
उसके होने से
मिट्टी में बीज फूटते थे
कर्जे की रोटी में बच्चे पलते थे
उसका होना
खेतों में मेड़ का होना था
शहराती दुनिया में पेड़ का होना था
पर जब उसकी बारी आई
हैसियत इतनी नहीं थी
कि किसान कही जाती.
4.
जिनकी गिनती न रैलियों में थी
न मुफ़्त की थैलियों में
न होर्डिंगों में
न बिल्डिंगों में
न विज्ञापनों के ठेलों में
न मॉल में लगी सेलों में
न संसद की सीढ़ियों पर
न गाड़ियों में
न काग़ज़ी पेड़ों में
न रुपए के ढेरों में
न आसमान के तारों में
न साहेब के कुमारों में
मौत के बाद
उन्हें कौन गिनता
5.
हे नाथ!
श्लोक पढूं या निर्गुण सुनाऊं
सुंदरकांड का पाठ करूं
तुलसी की चौपाई गाऊं
या फिर मैं हठ योग करूं
गोरख के दर पर खिचड़ी चढ़ाऊं
हिन्दी बोलूं या भोजपुरी
कैसे कहूं
जो आपको सुनाई दे महाराज…
मैं इसी सूबे का किसान हूं
जिसके आप महंत हैं
और मेरे बाप ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी है.
They were no one – the dead
The farm is my own.
The potatoes home grown.
Yet I am not sure
what I should eat.
Who would listen?
Who would believe?
How to encash
my harvest gold?
Who will share
my tragic tale
Where to let out
my anguished wail?
The land was leased,
millions spent on seeds.
Manure came
but time for the sowing went.
We toiled anyway, ploughing,
sowing, harvesting, selling the crop
for a pittance in hand.
The market was in moneylenders’ hands.
No one came
to bulldoze that scam
In the column for the cause of suicide
police wrote: ‘a fight with his wife.’
It was she
who weeded the fields.
It was she
who kept the soil ready.
It was she
who made the seeds sprout.
It was she
who fed the kids, even when we were in debt.
She was the ridge between the fields
She was the tree, lush green,
in the centre of the city
But when it was her turn
she was not good enough.
to be called a farmer.
They were not counted,
not in the rallies
not in the bags of free ration
not on billboards
nor in the buildings
nor in advertising stalls
nor in the sales in big malls
not on the steps of parliament halls
not in cars
nor in paper trees
not in rupee notes
nor in the stars in the sky
not in the sons of the Sahibs.
Who would count them now?
They were dead.
Hey Nath! My lord!
Shall I read the shlokas,
or worship Nirguna?
Shall I recite the Sunderkand,
or sing Tulsi’s chaupai ?
or shall I perform hatha yoga,
offer khichdi at the feet of Gorakh?
Shall I speak in Hindi or Bhojpuri?
How should I say it
so that you can hear my voice, Maharaj…
I am a farmer from the same province,
where you rule as Mahant
and where my father hung himself to death.
मूलतः हिन्दी में लिखी गई कविता का अंग्रेज़ी अनुवाद प्रतिष्ठा पांड्या ने किया है.