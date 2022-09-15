Uncivilised mahua

Since a few so-called elites

of my country declared

the mahua uncivilised,

my people have started

feeling uncivilised too.

Since then, mother is scared

to touch mahua flowers.

Father detests the name mahua itself.

My brother feels cultured

with a small tulsi plant in the courtyard

and not a mahua .

Since a few so-called elites

of my country declared

the mahua uncivilised,

my people have started

feeling uncivilised too.

My people, who used to live spiritually

are now embarrassed

to treat the river as sacred,

to worship the mountains,

to follow their ancestors

and to call the earth Maa , mother.

Hiding their real identities

to free themselves of their uncivilised selves,

some are turning to Christianity now,

someone is becoming a Hindu,

someone Jain, someone Muslim.

Since a few so-called elites

of my country declared’

the mahua uncivilised,

my people have started

feeling uncivilised too.



My people, who used to hate markets,

are bringing them into their homes.

They do not let a single thing escape their hands

if it smacks of civilisation.

The biggest invention of civilisation –

individualism.

Each one is learning the ‘I.’

They understand स्व,

स्व not as Samaj,

स्व as self.

Since a few so-called elites

of my country declared

the mahua uncivilised,

my people have started

feeling uncivilised too.

My people, who used to sing stories

and write epics in their own tongues,

are forgetting their language.

Instead, they teach English to their children

Their children don’t dream

of plants, trees, rivers, and hills of this land

but of America and London.

Since a few so-called elites of

my country declared

the mahua uncivilised,

my people have started

feeling uncivilised too.