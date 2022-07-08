I am the foetus of the earth

I am the root-seed-foetus of the earth

I am the sun, the feel, the sense of the heat, eternal

I am Bhil, Munda, Bodo, Gond, Santhal as well.

I am the first human born ages ago

You live me,

live me to the fullest

I am the heaven on this earth

I am the root-seed-foetus of the earth

I am the sun, the feel, the sense of the heat, eternal.

I am Sahyadri, Satpura, Vindhya, Aravalli

I am the peak of the Himalayas, the tip of the southern sea

and the bright green of the northeast is me.

Wherever you cut a tree, whenever you sell a mountain

You will auction me

I die when you kill a river

In your own breath you inhale me

I am the elixir of life

I am the root-seed-foetus of the earth

I am the sun, the feel, the sense of the heat, eternal.

After all, you are my offspring

and my blood as well.

The darkness of temptations, greed, and power

doesn’t let you see the real world.

You call the earth, earth,

we call her mother

You call the river, river

she is our sister

The mountains are just mountains for you,

they call us brothers

The sun is our grandfather

And the moon our maternal uncle.

For the sake of this relation

I must draw a line

between you and me, they say.

But I refuse to listen. I believe

you will melt on your own.

I am the snow absorbing heat

I am the root-seed-foetus of the earth

I am the sun, the feel, the sense of the heat eternal.