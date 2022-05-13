Land to rest our feet

Oh brother,

I don’t think you will understand

what it means to grind the stone

and burn the soil.

You are quite happy

to have your house well lit,

to rein the energy of this cosmos.

You won’t understand

what the death of a droplet means.

After all you are the finest creation of this earth –

this ‘laboratory’ is the biggest proof

of your greatness.

What have you got to do with these insects,

these trees and vegetation?

You dream of building a house in the sky.

You are no longer the dear son of Mother Earth.

I hope you are not offended, brother,

if I call you the ‘Moon Man’

No, you are no bird

but you dream of flying high, alright.

And why not, with such education!

You won’t listen to anyone

But, brother, just do this one thing

for us illiterates, if you can

just leave some land for us

to rest our feet, please.

O brother,

I don’t think you will understand

what it means to grind the stone

and burn the soil.

You are quite happy

to have your house well lit,

to rein the energy of this cosmos

You won’t understand

what the death of a droplet means.

After all you are the greatest creation of this earth.