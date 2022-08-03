That is why we didn't return from the jungle

In Lakhsagriha you burnt our ancestors alive.

You cut their thumbs off.

You set them against their own brothers

to fight and kill.

You got many of them to blow up their own homes.

It is because of this bloody civilisation of yours

and its barbarous face

that we didn’t return from the jungle.



The ease with which a leaf falls

and becomes one with the soil

– that is our idea of death.

We don’t look for gods in heaven,

we feel them in nature.

We have no imagination for non-living

in our lives. Nature is our heaven.

Going against it is hell.

Freedom is our religion.

You call this web, this imprisonment your religion.

Your bloody civilisation and

its barbarous face, Sahib,

that is why we didn’t return from the jungle.



We are the army of the earth, Sahib.

Our life is not about our survival alone.

Water, forests, land, people, animals,

we exist because of them.

You tied our ancestors to the mouth of canon bores

You hung them on trees and lit fire underneath

You created their own armies to massacre them

You killed our natural strength

and called us thieves,

robbers, hogs, rebels, and whatnot.

You can kill all of us with a piece of paper

Your bloody civilisation

and its barbarous face, Sahib,

that is why we didn’t return from the jungle.



You turned your living world into a marketplace.

You, educated ones, have lost your eyes, Sahib.

Your education is out to sell your soul.

It is making us all stand in the market square

in the name of culture and civilisation.

You have stacked up heaps of crudeness.

Is this what you call your ushering a new age

where one human being hates another?

You think you will bring world peace

with your guns and missiles?

Your bloody civilisation

and its barbarous face, Sahib,

that is why we didn’t return from the jungle.