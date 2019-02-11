Mumbai, Maharashtra|
MON, FEB 11, 2019
The Grindmill Songs Project: all stories so far
The Grindmill Songs Project is a unique storehouse of over 100,000 ovi – couplets sung by women in rural Maharashtra – with recordings, videos, transcripts, translations and stories. This collection of all instalments published so far on PARI speaks of the diversity and depth of this form, through which the women sing of everyday life, patriarchy, caste, poet-saints, historical events, Babasaheb Ambedkar and more
Author
58. The sun rises, the moon shines
Baban Dighe of Mulshi in Maharashtra, sings about the importance of being generous, and of having empathy for the poor
57. Asha Ogale: 1936 - 2025
PARI’s Grindmill Songs Project (GSP) owes much to the inspirational Asha tai, who translated thousands of ovis (couplets) that women in Maharashtra sing while grinding grain. On International Translation’s Day we bring a video of this remarkable translator who went above and beyond
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PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
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