“My mother sang many songs, but it is difficult for me to recollect them,” Chhaya Ubale told PARI when we met her in Shirur taluka of Pune, Maharashtra. In our quest of reconnecting with singers who contributed songs to the Grindmill Songs Project (GSP), we knocked on the door of the Pawar household in Savindane village in October 2017. It was a full house with sons, daughter, daughter-in-law and kids.

But we couldn’t meet the singer Gita Pawar who had passed on four years ago. It was left to her daughter, Chhaya Ubale to recall her mother’s singing for us. The 43-year-old showed us her mother’s silver jodave (toe rings), affectionately cherished and kept beside the framed photograph.



After trying to recall the ovi she had heard from her mother, Chhaya sang four grindmill songs, which she crooned between two short folk songs, one sad and the other cheerful. She started with a two-line story that extols the virtues of the legendary Savitri, daughter of the blessed King Ashwapati of Bhadra. This couplet was the galaa (melody), to fix a tune for the songs that would follow, a common practice.