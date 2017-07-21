Continuing the Grindmill Songs Project on PARI with 23 couplets by Renuka Umbre of Rajmachi village in Pune district – about a woman’s steadily growing illness and eventual death, and the grief of her siblings and parents, who give her comfort throughout this process



“I sing only grindmill songs and festival songs," Renuka Umbre told the original Grindmill Songs Project team in 1997. But even that, she said, was on the decline for some years. “Now the tourists come,” she said, referring to the growth of homestays in her village. “We have to look after them, so we do not get much time to sing. Now I don’t remember many of them [ ovi ], though I like to sing and express myself…”

Renuka lived in Rajmachi village, situated at the foot of a hill in Mawal taluka of Pune district, when the original grindmill songs team visited her two decades ago. Her family cultivated red millet on land owned by others. They had recently bought some land in Raigad district where they cultivated paddy. At times, they went there for a week, sometimes for a day-trip. To reach their farm they had to cross a mountain on foot.

Renuka Umbre’s voice was very melodious. She knew many grindmill songs, which she had learnt from her mother in childhood, and later from her husband’s aunt. Renuka told us that to sing ovi – couplets women in rural Maharashtra sing while working at the grindmill – the singers usually do not use a high pitch because it is tiring when they have to grind at the same time. Like other women who are experts at singing ovi , she too did not change the tune for at least 10 songs once she started singing about a theme.

Renuka told us that she did not sing bhajans or gaulan ( gaulan are folk songs that village women sing in the mornings while walking to the river to fill water and while at the river; like many villages, Rajmachi did not have tap water).

The ovi Renuka Umbre sang were first serialised on PARI in the March 29, 2017 edition of the Grindmill Songs Project.

In the audio featured here, Renuka sings 23 ovi that tell us the story of a woman from the time she gets a headache till it becomes a serious illness to which she finally succumbs. Every couplet speaks of the woman’s love for her siblings and parents. The ovi also imply her expectation that they too should feel the same depth of love for her.