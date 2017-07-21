जीवाला जड भारी, डोक दुखत कपाळी
ताईत बंधुराई, सुंठ उगाळी गोपाळी
जिवाला जड भारी, डोक दुखत भांगपट्टी
ताईत बंधुराई माझ्या, वैदाला धाडा चीठी
जिवाला जड भारी, डोक दुखत केसामधी
पाठीची माझी बाई, हाये दूरला देशामधी
जिवाला जड भारी, माझ्या उश्याचा पायथार
येईल बंधुराज, मला करील सोईवार
जिवाला जडभारी, नका कळवू रानामधी
माझ्या ना बंधवाची, कडू लागल पानामधी
जीवाला जडभारी, नका कळवू डोंगयरी
बंधनावाला माझ्या, जडं होईल घोंगयडी
जिवाला जड भारी, नका कळवू हरणीला
पाठीची माझी बाई, अंग टाकील धरणीला
आता जिवाला जडभारी, नका कळवू येकायेकी
असा ताईत बंधुराया, तांब्या ठेवील तोंड धुता
जिवाला जड भारी, नका कळवू जावूनी
ताईत बंधुराई, येईल कंदील लावूनी
आता जिवाला जडभारी, जीव करीतो उलघाली
जीव करीतो उलघाली, सोयरा माणूस उन टाळी
जिवाला जडभारी, जीव करीतो उलघाली
पाठीची माझी बहिण, हिनी उशाशी मांडी दिली
जिवाला जडभारी, जीव करीतो उलघाल
आता ना माझी बाई माझी, साळुंखी वाट चाल
आता जीव ना काही गेला, माझ्या बंधुच्या वटीवरी
अशी चोळी ना पातळाची घडी, राहीली खुंटीवरी
आता जीवू ना काही गेला, माझ्या बंधुच्या मांडीवरी
आता चोळीना पातळाची घडी, राहीली दांडीवरी
आता जीव ना काही गेला, जाऊन बसला झाडावरी
अशी आता ना माझी बाई, माझ्या कुडीची सेवा करी
आता अहेव मेली नार, गेली नवरी होवूउनी
आता सरगीच देवू उभे, आरती घेवूनी
आता आहेव मेली नार, बाळ करीतो आई आई
आता सांगते सयेपाशी, तान्ह्या बाळाला करु काई
आता आहेवू मेली नार, हे गं तुपल बरं केलं
तुपल बरं केलं, तान्ह्या बाळाचं हाल झालं
आहेव मेली नार, हिच्या नाकामधी नथ
अशी भरतार राजाआधी, गेली डंका ही वाजवीत
आता आहेव मेली नार, धूर गंगला पांगयला
आता बाप ग काही बोल, लेकी सोईरा चांगयल
आता आहेव मेली नार, धुर गंगला दाटयल
आता बाप ग माई बोल, लेकी सोईरा तुटयला
आता आहेव मेली नार, सरण जळतं टेपायालु
आता येवढ्या गोतामंदी दुख एकल्या बापायालु
आता आहेव मेली नार, सरण जळतं सावलीलु
आता येवढ्या गोतामंदी दुख एकल्या मावलीलु
jīvālā jaḍa bhārī ḍōka dukhata kapāḷī
tāīta bandhurāī suṇṭha ugāḷī gōpāḷī
jivālā jaḍa bhārī ḍōka dukhata bhāṅgapaṭṭī
tāīta bandhurāī mājhyā vaidālā dhāḍā cīṭhī
jivālā jaḍa bhārī ḍōka dukhata kēsāmadhī
pāṭhīcī mājhī bāī hāyē duralā dēśāmadhī
jivālā jaḍa bhārī mājhyā uśyācā pāyathāra
yēīla bandhurāja malā karīla sōīvāra
jivālā jaḍabhārī nakā kaḷavū rānāmadhī
mājhyā nā bandhavācī kaḍū lāgala pānāmadhī
jīvālā jaḍabhārī nakā kaḷavū ḍōṅgayarī
bandhanāvālā mājhyā jaḍa hōīla ghōṅgayaḍī
jivālā jaḍa bhārī nakā kaḷavū haraṇīlā
pāṭhīcī mājhī bāī aṅga ṭākīla dharaṇīlā
ātā jivālā jaḍabhārī nakā kaḷavū yēkāyēkī
asā tāīta bandhurāyā tāmbyā ṭhēvīla tōṇḍa dhutā
jivālā jaḍa bhārī nakā kaḷavū jāvūnī
tāīta bandhu rāī yēīla kandīla lāvūnī
ātā jivālā jaḍabhārī jīva karītō ulaghālī
jīva karītō ulaghālī sōyarā māṇūsa una ṭāḷī
jivālā jaḍabhārī jīva karītō ulaghālī
pāṭhīcī mājhī bahiṇa hinī uśāśī māṇḍī dilī
jivālā jaḍabhārī jīva karītō ulaghāla
ātā nā bāī mājhī sāḷuṅkhī vāṭa cāla
ātā jīva nā kāhī gēlā mājhyā bandhucyā vaṭīvarī
aśī cōḷī nā pātaḷācī ghaḍī rāhīlī khuṇṭīvarī
ātā jīvū nā kāhī gēlā mājhyā bandhucyā māṇḍīvarī
ātā cōḷīnā pātaḷācī ghaḍī rāhīla dāṇḍīvarī
ātā jīva nā kāhī gēlā jāūna basala jhāḍāvarī
aśī ātā nā mājhī bāī mājhyā kuḍīcī sēvā karī
ātā ahēva mēlī nāra gēlī navarī hōvūīnī
ātā saragīca dēvū ubhē āratī ghēvūnī
ātā āhēva mēlī nāra bāḷa karītō āī āī
ātā sāṅgatē sayēpāśī tānhyā bāḷālā karu kāī
ātā āhēvū mēlī nāra hē ga tupala bara kēla
tupala bara kēla tānhyā bāḷāca hāla jhāla
āhēva mēlī nāra hicyā nākāmadhī natha
aśī bharatāra rājāādhī gēlī ḍaṅkā hī vājavīta
ātā āhēva mēlī nāra dhūra gaṅgala pāṅgayalā
ātā bāpa ga kāhī bōla lēkī sōīrā cāṅgayala
ātā āhēva mēlī nāra dhura gaṅgala dāṭayala
ātā bāpa ga māī bōla lēkī sōīrā tuṭayalā
ātā āhēva mēlī nāra saraṇa jaḷata ṭēpāyālu
ātā yēvaḍhyā gōtāmandī dukha ēkalyā bāpāyālu
ātā āhēva mēlī nāra saraṇa jaḷata sāvalīlu
ātā yēvaḍhyā gōtāmandī dukha ēkalyā māvalīlu
Now I feel unwell, my head is aching at the forehead
My dear brother Gopal grinds dry ginger into paste
I feel unwell, my head is aching at the hair parting
Now send a note to my dear brother, a doctor
Now I feel unwell, my head is aching in the hair
My younger sister is away in a distant countryside
I feel unwell, restless I toss and turn head to feet
My dear brother shall come, put my head on a pillow
Now I feel unwell, do not tell him in the field
My brother will find his food tastes sour
Now I feel unwell, do not tell him in the mountain
The black wool blanket will become heavy for my brother
I am dying, don’t inform my sister, the young doe
My younger sister, she will throw herself on the floor
Now I am dying, do not tell him all of a sudden
Dear brother washing his face will put the pot down
Now I am dying, do not go and tell him
My dear brother will rush over, lantern in hand
I am dying, I feel very restless
I am restless, my relative avoids the sun
I am dying, I am feeling restless
My younger sister, she takes my head on her lap
I am dying, I am feeling restless
Now, my mynah, my younger sister is coming
Now I breathed my last in my brother’s verandah
My blouse and saree remain hanging on the wooden peg
Now I breathed my last in the lap of my brother
My blouse and saree remain hanging on the wooden rod
Now my life has gone and it sits on the tree
My mother is taking care of my dead body
The woman died ahev [a married woman whose husband is alive], she is like a bride
The gods in heaven stand with arati [a platter with a lit oil lamp] in hands
A woman died ahev, her child says ‘mother, mother’
I tell you, my friend, what can I do for my child?
A woman died ahev, “You did well, it is good for you”
You did well, good for you but the small baby suffers
The woman died ahev, the nose-ring in her nose
She died before her beloved husband, so rejoicing
She died a married woman, the smoke spread into the sky
Her father says, “daughter, the son-in-law is a good person”
She died a married woman, the smoke thickened into the sky
Father and mother say, “daughter, the son-in-law is grieving”
She died a married woman, her pyre burning in the hillock
So many people are gathered there, but her father is alone in grief
She died a married woman, her pyre burning in the shade
The whole family is gathered there, but her mother is alone in grief