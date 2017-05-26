Rain songs from the field, as recalled and sung by Anusuyabai Pandekar and her daughter-in-law Manda from Lawarde village in Pune district. Recorded in April 2017 for this edition of the Grindmill Songs Project

Anusuyabai smiled when we reminded her about the many ovi she sang more than 20 years ago, and said, “Oh those days… it is all changed now.” She wiped her moist eyes with her saree. She was younger then and is now 70 and a widow. The team that started the Grindmill Songs Project had visited Lawarde, her village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district, on January 6, 1996, and recorded ovi (couplets) sung by women, including Anusuyabai.

That database of grindmill songs contains over 110,000 ovi. The project is now hosted by PARI, and revisiting the villages to meet the singers, take photographs and record videos is a part of the continuing project.

In the database, 45 couplets are attributed to Anusuyabai Pandekar. Only nine of these, on Sita’s life as narrated in the epic Ramayana , were audio recorded by the Grindmill Songs Project team in 1996. There are other verses with transcripts, but no audio clips covering such topics as a mother’s concern for her son, women’s lives, labour and social identity, Lord Krishna and Maruti. PARI hopes to record and publish audio clips for these too, over time.

We visited Lawarde on April 30, 2017, and recorded a video of rain songs by Anusuyabai. Her daughter-in-law Manda joined in and led the singing – she also sings at weddings in the village, including during the haldi ceremony, for which turmeric is ground at the grindmill while singing ovi .