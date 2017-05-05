In the first of six couplets here, Gangubai sings that she sees Lord Ram on waking up in the morning when she opens the door of the house.

In the second song, she says that on getting up in the morning, she sweeps the market street in their locality and the god Maruti, Lord Ram’s messenger, has arrived.

In the third couplet, the singer tells us that in the morning on waking, the image of Lord Ram at the altar of the tulsi plant is the first sight she beholds.

In the fourth verse, Gangubai sings that it is very hot in the month of Chaitra, and she worries about her son, who she says is the gold in her talisman. (In the Hindu lunar calendar, Chaitra begins in March/ April)

In the fifth ovi , she sings that her son feels the scorching heat on his forehead and wants nice clothes for her beloved son, her Gopala. (Her son is like Lord Krishna for her).

In the sixth song, the singer tells us that when she walks outside the home, she looks nowhere, and her husband is very pleased with this behaviour and feels proud of her.