सकाळी उठूनी हात माझा कवाडाला
राम नदरी पडला
सकाळी उठूनी झाडीत होते पेठ रस्ता
राजा मारवती देव आलाय रामाचा गुमस्ता
आत्ता सकाळी उठूनी हात माझा कवाडाला
तुळशीच्या वृंदावनी राम नदरी पडला
असं उन्हाळ्याचं ऊन ऊन लागत चईताचं
असे माझे गं पंडीत सोन माझ्या ताईताचं
असं उन्हाळ्याच ऊन लागत गं कपाळाला
बाळा माझ्या पंडीताला दसती दंड गोपाळाला
अशा रस्त्याने चालले पाहीना मी कोणीकड
राया माझ्या देसायाला समुद्राला पाणी चढं
sakāḷī uṭhūnī hāta mājhā kavāḍālā
rāma nadarī paḍalā
sakāḷī uṭhūnī jhāḍīta hōtē pēṭha rastā
rājā māravatī dēva ālāya rāmācā gumastā
āttā sakāḷī uṭhūnī hāta mājhā kavāḍālā
tuḷaśīcyā vṛndāvanī rāma nadarī paḍalā
asa unhāḷyāca ūna ūna lāgata cītāca
asē mājhē ga paṇḍīta sōna mājhyā tāītāca
asa unhāḷyāca ūna lāgata ga kapāḷālā
bāḷā mājhyā paṇḍītālā dasatī daṇḍa gōpāḷālā
aśā rastyānē cālalē pāhīnā mī kōṇīkaḍa
rāyā mājhyā dēsāyālā samudrālā pāṇī caḍha
On getting up in the morning, my hand opens the door
My eyes behold Ram
On getting up in the morning, I was sweeping the street in the locality
King Maruti, the god, has come as Ram’s messenger
Just now, on getting up in the morning, my hand opens the door
I behold Ram near the tulsi altar
It is so hot in the month of Chaitra
Pandit, my son, is the gold of my talisman
The forehead is feeling the scorching heat of summer
A scarf on the head and shoulders suits Pandit, my son, my Gopala
I walk on the road, I don’t look here and there
My dear husband feels great, the sea water rises up as if it’s high tide
Note: The rising sea water denotes the pride that the husband feels about having a virtuous wife.