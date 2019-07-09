“Sing Nach re mora, sing Nach re mora,” young Kaustubh demands of his grandmother, Sonubai Mote, when we ask her to sing a few grindmill songs for us.

He wants her to sing a famous old ditty about a peacock dancing in a mango orchard, written for the Marathi film Devbappa (1953) by poet and lyricist G.D. Madgulkar. It’s still popular among school kids, but we’re hoping Sonubai will sing some jatyavarchi ovi or grindmill songs for us. These mostly anonymous creations have been sung by rural women in Maharashtra while grinding grain into flour at the mill in their homes for generations.

On a pleasant October morning in 2017, we meet Sonubai and her family at their home in Savindane village of Shirur taluka in Pune district. Sonubai was first recorded singing grindmill songs in December 1995, when she sang 23 ovi for the original GSP team led by the late Hema Rairkar and Guy Poitevin. (This team had collected recordings of over 110,000 songs in the 1990s; since 2017, the PARI GSP team has travelled to various villages in Maharashtra to meet the singers, photograph them and record their songs on video.) More than two decades after that first recording, Sonubai sang eight ovi for our camera in a powerful voice.