Meet Moongiben from Jujharpur village in the Junagadh District of Gujarat. She is wearing an ankle ornament called “Kadla” that weighs a half kg. The Kadla is traditionally worn by the Koli community of Gujarat. Made of silver, the weight of this ornament can range from half a kg to one kg each.
T
SANGUR, PUNJAB|
FRI, JAN 30, 2015
Koli Kadlas
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