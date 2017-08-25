Sarubai Kadu of Dapodi village in Pune district is the most prolific singer in the grindmill songs database. In this first part of a two-part story, she sings ten ovi about sons who drift away, daughters who are fleetingly pampered, and wayward husbands

“I cannot remember anything now, and I can’t sing at all,” Sarubai Kadu said. Grimacing, over 70, she sat on the floor cross-legged, rested her back against the verandah wall and pressed her aching knees with her fingers. We felt disappointed, but hoped that some pleading might help change her mind.



We were in Daund taluka , about 80 kilometres from Pune city, where we had travelled in July looking for the singer who gave the grindmill songs database over 5,000 couplets. That is the highest number by a single performer – the second highest is about half that much. The bulk of these songs were composed by Sarubai herself.

The team that started the Grindmill Songs Project had written down by hand the 5,000-plus songs that Sarubai sang over several meetings in different villages in Mulshi taluka and in Pune from 1996 to 2009. These became a part of the database of over 110,000 ovi . The project is now hosted on PARI, and revisiting the villages to meet the singers, take photographs and record videos is a part of the continuing effort. This July, about 20 years after the grindmill team’s visits, we recorded some of Sarubai’s songs on audio as well as video.