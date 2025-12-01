Early in the morning, who is this Gosavi* who has come to the door?

What can I tell you, woman? Give him some alms in charity!



Early in the morning, Saint Changuna gave charity

Saint Changuna gave charity, she made God work



The one who knows about the customs and traditions, she followed them

Don’t say, I have spoilt them, God is the witness

Give food to the hungry, this is what the religion says

Why do you say, it is spoilt, Pandurang enjoys these observances



The one whose mother is religious, her daughter follows her

Even if she goes to a forest [unknown place], God will come to her help



The charity you do, gives you deliverance from life

A slight breeze causes tender leaves to fly away

When you give charity, give it on a banana leaf [generously]

In our life on earth, remember the hungry

He came to my door, I regularly give him water to drink

Yama went back, recognising the need of the hungry

I got what was in my fate

I had gone to the temple, I understood the religious meaning



I am poor, they humiliate me

I fold my hands to God, only I know how difficult life is for me



I am poor, I keep tying knots to my [torn] clothes

Thus I protect my reputation, but people still talk about it in meetings



I have managed to live in poverty, brother, you don’t be afraid

The black spot on the moon will just go away one day



Don’t lose courage because of poverty

The black shadow on the moon will just go away one day



How can you ridicule someone’s poverty

The afternoon shadow keeps moving

Who is making fun of my poverty

At the time of death, He will tell everything



You jeered at her poverty [you broke the good relations]

The jasmine and Mogra buds fell on the ground with the wind



What happened in the previous life is done and gone

Don’t pamper me, I tell you



*Gosavi A man who has renounced worldly business, pleasures, etc. He wears clothes of brick-dust colour. It is also the name of a caste that engages itself in religious activities.