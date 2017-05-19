The cow’s ‘sons' refers to the farmer and the bullock in one of the six ovi in this edition of the Grindmill Songs Project on PARI. These songs, by Phulabai Bhong of Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune district, speak of anxiety due to a lack of rain and the joy that rainfall brings

The verses in this instalment of the Grindmill Songs Project tell us what it is like when it doesn’t rain and how it feels when it does. The performer, Phulabai Bhong, sings memorable and hummable melodies in her deep voice.

She starts by telling Meghraja (the Rain King) that he did well by falling and pouring out of the sky the way he did because the bullock could drink water from the small rain-water filled furrow near the plough – the animal, it is implied, did not have to go to the pond source to quench its thirst.

Phulabai then sings that Megharaja has embellished the sky with a black mare – that is, a black cloud that portends rain. Seeing this black mare, the earth goes wild with joy.