The bitterness and sarcasm is dripping in Gauri Parmar’s voice when she says, “Where is the ban on alcohol?”

“It is either a fraud or maybe my village is not in Gujarat,” adds Gauri. “The men in my village have been getting drunk for years.” Her village, Rojid, is in Gujarat's Botad district.

Gujarat is one of three ‘dry’ states in India where citizens cannot purchase or consume alcohol. Its manufacture and sale could land a person in prison for up to 10 years, under the Gujarat Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2017.

But Gauri, 50, has seen the rule flouted with impunity ever since she arrived in Rojid as a bride more than 30 years ago. She has seen alcohol being brewed locally and sold in polythene pouches to willing customers.

The dangers of making such alcohol are far-reaching – and fatal. Bootleggers use toxic additives sometimes to speed up the process.“They mix liquid sanitiser, urea and methanol,” Gauri says.



In July 2022, such illegally produced hooch killed 42 people in Gujarat; nearly 100 were hospitalised in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Botad districts. And of those who died, 11 from one village, Rojid, in Botad’s Barwala taluka .