“My son, Vasram, was one of them,” says Gauri. Vasram, 30, was the sole earner of the household, which includes his wife and two children, 4 and 2 years old. The family belongs to the Valmiki community, a Scheduled Caste in Gujarat.

Gauri remembers the morning of July 25, 2022. Vasram was feeling uneasy and short of breath. The family took him to a private clinic in Barwala, where the doctor told them that he did not have the required treatment facilities. Vasram was then taken to the community health centre in Barwala. “There the doctors gave him an injection and put him on saline drip for a while,” says Gauri. “At 12:30 in the afternoon, they asked us to take him to the district hospital in Botad.”

The hospital was 45 minutes away, and Vasram complained of chest pain throughout the journey. “He said he had difficulty breathing,” says Gauri. “He had been vomiting too.”

At the Botad District Hospital, the doctors wouldn’t tell her what was wrong. There was no communication, says Gauri. When she asked them, she was told to leave the ward.

Gauri helplessly watched the doctors pump her son’s chest. She knew that alcohol had brought him to this state, but she didn’t know the extent of the damage it was causing him. “I kept asking them what was wrong, but they didn’t tell me anything. When your son is in hospital, you want the doctors to talk to you, even if it is bad news,” she says.



The dismissive attitude of doctors towards patients and their relatives – especially people living in poverty and from marginalised communities – is not uncommon. “No one pays attention to the poor anyway,” Gauri says.

It is also why the Charter of Patients’ Rights and Responsibilities (approved by National Council for Clinical Establishments in August 2021) says that a patient or their representative has the right to receive “adequate relevant information about the nature, cause of illness.” The charter also says there can be no discrimination in treatment on the basis of social origins (such as economic status or caste).