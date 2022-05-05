Rural Health Statistics, 2020-21

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, released its annual publication Rural Health Statistics for 2020-21 on May 5, 2022. The report provides an overview of the infrastructure existing at various levels of healthcare facilities across states and union territories in the country. It contains data from sub centres (SCs), primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), sub-divisional hospitals and district hospitals up to March 31, 2021. In some cases, this period extends to July 1, 2021. The report aims to aid policy makers, non-governmental organisations and researchers identify gaps in the public healthcare system in the country and manage it effectively.

The 240-page report has two parts: Part 1 contains an overview of India’s healthcare system and Part 2, divided into nine sections, provides detailed state-wise healthcare statistics. Part 2 covers comparative statements about Indian health infrastructure from 2005 to 2021 (Section I); district-wise healthcare infrastructure (Section II); demographic indicators (Section III); healthcare infrastructure and building position (Section IV); status of health manpower in rural areas (Section V); status of health infrastructure in rural areas (Section VI); status of infrastructure and health manpower in urban areas (Section VII); ‘parameters of achievement’ in rural healthcare (Section VIII); and health infrastructure and manpower in tribal areas (Section IX).