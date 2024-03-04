“It has been over two years since we have returned from Delhi. The government had said they would fulfil all our demands, but no one called us farmers to discuss those demands,” says the 60-year-old Charanjit Kaur, resident of Sangrur district in Punjab. She and her family grow wheat, paddy and a few vegetables for household consumption on their two acres of land. “We are fighting for the rights of all the farmers,” she adds. Charanjit is sitting with her neighbour and friend, Gurmeet Kaur among a group of women at the Shambhu border in Patiala district. The warm afternoon sun is falling on the group. “They [government] didn’t even let us go to Delhi,” says Gurmeet. She is referring to the multilayer barricades of concrete walls, iron nails, and barbed wires that have been placed on the roads along the Haryana-Punjab borders, and then along the Delhi-Haryana borders, stopping protesting farmers from reaching Delhi. Read: ‘I feel imprisoned at Shambhu border’ The farmers gathered here say that the Centre has failed them on many counts: guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission , a complete waiver of debts for farmers and farm labourers, justice for the farmers affected in the Lakhimpur-Kheri massacre, arrest of the culprits, a pension scheme for farmers and labourers, and compensation to families of farmers who were martyred in the 2020-2021 protest . A few weeks ago on February 13, when these farmers began a peaceful march to the national capital to press for their demands, they were met with tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets from pellet guns, fired by the Haryana police to stop them from moving further.



Surinder Kaur’s son is among the protesters at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab. “ Sade tey mobile, television band hi nahi honde. Asi dekhde hai na sara din gole vajde, tado mann vich haul jeya paenda hai ki sade bache tey vaje naa. [Our mobile phones and televisions are constantly on. As we see tear gas shelling persisting through the day, we worry for our children’s safety],” she says. Surinder Kaur is from Khoje Majra village and arrived on the morning of February 24, 2024 to participate in the candlelight march for 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, who died following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at another Haryana-Punjab border in Khanauri. “We are protesting for our rights ( hak ), we will not return until our rights are met,” she asserts. The 64-year-old is accompanied by her daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Surinder Kaur’s family of six rely on their two acres of farm in Fatehgarh Sahib district where they cultivate wheat and paddy. She says that MSP for just five crops is not enough. “ Mitti de bhav laende hai sadi fasal [They buy our crops for next to nothing],” she says referring to the other crops like mustard sold in and around their fields. “Despite our peaceful protests, why do the police resort to such extreme measures?” asks a worried Devinder Kaur whose sons have been at the protest site since the beginning. A resident of Landran village in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab, Devinder Kaur too had come with her family – daughters-in-laws and grandchildren aged 2, 7, and 11. “The government provides MSP on only two crops – wheat and paddy. Then they ask us to diversify to other crops. How are we to diversify under such circumstances?” Devinder asks. “The maize we grow is brought at a price of 800 to 900 rupees a quintal, as against the Rs. 1,962 a quintal MSP on maize set by the Food Corporation of India for 2022-2023.”



