Best of PARI in 2023
We completed nine years of reporting on the everyday lives of everyday people. The year in focus
December 23, 2023 | Priti David
In 2023: lines, verses and voices
Poetry in PARI is a selection of the creative expressions of everyday people. These are the voices of truth and cries for justice. The struggle of farmers, distress of migrants, daily lives of rural women, movements for Adivasi rights and more find space here. Accompanied by artistic illustrations, the poems express anger and anguish and also the lyricism of hope
December 24, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya , Joshua Bodhinetra and Archana Shukla
The PARI Library: more than just data
Hundreds of reports and surveys, thousands of words were archived in the Library during the last 12 months, and each one supporting and validating issues of justice and rights
December 25, 2023 | PARI Library
In 2023: Editors' choice of PARI Films
From heritage libraries, to renewable energy, Dokra art, to Alphonse mango farmers, we added a wide variety of films to our gallery section. Sit back and watch the action unfold!
December 26, 2023 | Shreya Katyayini , Sinchita Maji and Urja
In 2023: PARIBhasha builds a people’s archive in peoples’ languages
The 14 Indian languages that PARI stories are published in – often simultaneously – is evidence of the website’s unique space as a multilingual platform of journalism. But that’s only part of the story…read on to find out more on PARIBhasha
December 27, 2023 | PARIBhasha Team
In 2023: Writing with light
Thousands of images telling myriad stories appeared through the year on PARI. Here are some which took us right into the pulsing heart of rural India
December 28, 2023 | Binaifer Bharucha
In 2023: catching 'em young
'A living textbook of our times' – that's how PARI's vast archive of stories appears in classrooms across the country. And students want to contribute, so they are out there, interviewing, photographing, documenting and adding to our collection of work on rural issues as they intern with us
December 29, 2023 | PARI Education Team
Social Media: PARI's highlight reel
Our posts on social media help amplify and transport our stories to distant and diverse audiences
December 30, 2023 | PARI Team
In 2023: more than just a FACE
Adivasi communities, farmers in Birbhum, West Bengal and coir workers in Alappuzha, Kerala, are just some of the additions we have this year