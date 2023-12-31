This year FACES has ventured into 53 new blocks. In Dubrajpur block of Birbhum district in West Bengal, for instance, where our contributor met Samir Pathak , a retired postman. We also added people from the following Adivasi communities: Kanikkar, Malhar, Koli, Paniyan, Kattunayakan, Malai Arayan, Adiyan and Bodo.

Initially many students took to the project as a way to connect with and document rural India through photographs. Over the years, our contributors – the majority of whom continue to be students – have photographed people from different blocks of different districts across the country.



Faces aims to document portraits of at least one adult male, one adult female and one child or adolescent from each block of every district of a state. Beyond rural India, this project documents the faces of migrant labourers in urban settings as well.

