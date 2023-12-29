Every year, young people write to PARI seeking to intern with us. This year we had a record number of interns – students from across the country, and in different disciplines, reached out asking for a spot. They came from universities across the country such as Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, Azim Premji University in Bangalore, Ashoka University in Sonepat, FLAME University in Pune, Central University of Rajasthan and many more.

Our internship programme has changed over the years, growing in both size and scope, adding new asks and tasks. The aim however, remains unchanged – to get young people to explore and engage with the issues of our times – inequalities, injustices and marginalisation, among others.

PARI interns have to get their boots on the ground, and get to it – researching, interviewing, writing, verifying, photographing, filming and illustrating stories on rural and marginalised communities. And they have sent in work from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir.

They also work on Library reports, films and videos, social media posts and help translate if needed.

Gender injustices was an area many students wanted to investigate and highlight through their reporting, and this is what they did:

Toiling away without a toilet break by intern Adhyeta Mishra dived right into the lives of women in West Bengal who work in tea gardens and the hardships they face because of their gender. Adhyeta, then a student of comparative literature at Jadavpur University had to be careful of the identities of the estate and the workers as their jobs could be jeopardised.