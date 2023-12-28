Walk in the fields, or swim in the lake, watch the light slant across the skies and the colours change, keep your ears to the ground….listen. And hear people speak of their lives and loves, of joy and deep loss. Hold these emotions in a photograph, transport the reader back to the body of that place and the face of its people.

These six photo essays take you into the heart of rural, urban and small town India. The images of a dying art form and unending hunger in West Bengal, queer joy and resistance in Himachal Pradesh , marginalised communities documenting their own experiences in Tamil Nadu and a folk dance with people somersaulting to drum beats in coastal Karnataka , tell a myriad stories in a hugely diverse India – across landscapes, communities and livelihoods.



The camera is a powerful tool, a source of self-reflection that is finally turned outwards, to capture injustice, and perhaps even be a path for its redressal.

The stories below will ignite a leap of the heart or punch you in the gut.

