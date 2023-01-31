Biman takes out a box of marinated chicken from the fridge, dredges it in flour and deep fries it. As it sizzles and crackles in bubbling oil, he starts to toast the buns. He talks as he cooks: “My mother would have to leave for work in the morning, so I had to feed myself,” he says, explaining how he started young, at the age of 10. Ela Das, his mother, was an agricultural worker in Majuli; his father, Dighala Das, sold fish.



“I watched her while she would cook and learnt how to make dal , chicken and fish,” Biman says. “My neighbours and friends would come home and eat because they enjoyed my cooking. This encouraged me to cook more.”

At 18, Biman left home to find a livelihood. He travelled with a friend to Mumbai with only Rs. 1,500 in his pocket. A relative helped him find work as a security guard at an apartment complex in the city, but he didn’t last very long at it. “I ran away from the job. I felt very bad doing that so I wrote a letter to the relative who had found me the job saying, ‘Please don't think less of me. I need to leave this job because it does not work for me. I have no job satisfaction here’.”

What followed were a series of stints in different restaurants in Mumbai where he learnt to cook multiple cuisines like Punjabi, Gujarati, Indo-Chinese and even continental food. Initially it was all from the side-lines. “I used to clean plates and set the tables in the beginning,” he says. In 2010, Biman got an opportunity to work at a food court called Etico in Hyderabad; he climbed the ranks and became a manager here.