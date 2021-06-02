Forty-four stone fists

Huts without roofs.

Huts without walls.

Huts ground to dust.

To ash.

44 stone fists

line the cheri,

like an angry memory,

like a war cry from history,

like tears gone cold and fiery,

witnesses to the wretched night of

December 25, 1968

when Christmas was certainly not merry.

Listen to the story of the 44;

hear one, hear all.

Huts without roofs.

Huts without walls.

Huts ground to dust.

To ash.

Flashback to four measures of paddy.

Four is not enough, not enough they said,

not enough to feed the landless and hungry.

Hungry for food, hungry for land.

Hungry for seeds, hungry for roots,

Hungry to claim their broken backs,

their toil, their sweat, their labour’s fruit.

Hungry for their upper caste neighbours,

the landlords, to see the truth.

Huts without roofs.

Huts without walls.

Huts ground to dust.

To ash.

Some of them were clad in red

with a sickle and a hammer

and ideas in their head.

All were poor and all were mad

Dalit men and women,

defiant children of labourers they were.

We unionise, all of us, they said,

let us not harvest the master’s fields.

Little they knew as they sang their blues

whose was the harvest, who was to reap.

Huts without roofs.

Huts without walls.

Huts ground to dust.

To ash.

The masters were always sharper,

calculating and merciless.

They hired help from neighbouring villages

“Beg forgiveness,”they said.

“For what?” retorted the labourers.

So the landlords locked them –

scared men, women, children,

44 in all, huddled in a hut.

Shot them, torched them.

Trapped inside,

they burst into flames

in the middle of the night.

22 children, 18 women, and 4 men

made the tally

of those slain brutally

in the massacre of Keezhvenmani.

They live in newspaper clippings,

in novels and research journals

Huts without roofs.

Huts without walls.

Huts ground to dust.

To ash.