Mamta Pared was our colleague at PARI. A young journalist of rare talent and commitment, she passed away tragically on December 11, 2022.

On the first anniversary of her passing, we bring you a special podcast where you can listen to Mamta narrating a story of her people - the Warlis, an Adivasi community from Wada taluka in Palghar district of Maharashtra. She had recorded this audio a few months before her death.

Mamta wrote about their struggles for basic amenities and rights. An intrepid journalist, she reported from small hamlets, many of which simply don’t exist on maps. She was driven to cover hunger, child labour, bonded labour, access to schooling, land rights, displacement, livelihoods and more.