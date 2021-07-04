ویڈیو دیکھیں: ایک مشکل اور چیلنج بھرا فوک آرٹ، تھپّتّم رقص ان فنکاروں کے ذریعے پیش کیا جاتا ہے جو پیشکش کے دوران اپنے ہاتھوں میں پکڑے ہوئے ’ تھپّو‘ نام کے ڈھول بھی بجاتے ہیں۔ اس قدیم اور مقبول رقص میں کافی تال میل کی ضرورت پڑتی ہے کیوں کہ رقص کرنے والوں کو ہاتھ اور پیر کی حرکتوں میں ہم آہنگی پیدا کرنی ہوتی ہے۔

مترجم: محمد قمر تبریز

#ڈھول #تھپو #فوک۔ڈانس #رقص #بھرت۔ناٹیم
Aparna Karthikeyan

Aparna Karthikeyan is an independent multimedia journalist. She documents the vanishing livelihoods of rural Tamil Nadu and volunteers with the People's Archive of Rural India.

Translator : Mohd. Qamar Tabrez

Mohd. Qamar Tabrez is the Translations Editor, Hindi/Urdu, at the People’s Archive of Rural India. He is a Delhi-based journalist, the author of two books, and was associated with newspapers like ‘Roznama Mera Watan’, ‘Rashtriya Sahara’, ‘Chauthi Duniya’ and ‘Avadhnama’. He has a degree in History from Aligarh Muslim University and a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

