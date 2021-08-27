بھرت
ناٹیم – کالی کے ذریعے نو رسم (نو جذبات) کی ادائیگی
شرنگارم – محبت
ہاسیم – مزاح
کرونا – رحم
رَودرم – برہمی
ویرم – شجاعت
بھینکم – خوف
بیبھتسم – تباہی
ادبھوتم – حیرانگی
شانتم – امن
مترجم: محمد قمر تبریز
