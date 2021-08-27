Mohd. Qamar Tabrez is the Translations Editor, Hindi/Urdu, at the People’s Archive of Rural India. He is a Delhi-based journalist, the author of two books, and was associated with newspapers like ‘Roznama Mera Watan’, ‘Rashtriya Sahara’, ‘Chauthi Duniya’ and ‘Avadhnama’. He has a degree in History from Aligarh Muslim University and a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.