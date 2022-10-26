भरतनाट्यम
- काली नवरसम (नौ भाव) परफ़ॉर्म कर रहे हैं
शृंगारम - प्रेम
हास्यम - हास्य/विनोद
करुणा - दया
रौद्रम - ग़ुस्सा
वीरम - वीरता
भयानकम - डर
बिभत्सम - घृणा
अद्भुतम - विस्मय
शांतम - शांति
अनुवाद: नेहा कुलश्रेष्ठ
भरतनाट्यम
- काली नवरसम (नौ भाव) परफ़ॉर्म कर रहे हैं
शृंगारम - प्रेम
हास्यम - हास्य/विनोद
करुणा - दया
रौद्रम - ग़ुस्सा
वीरम - वीरता
भयानकम - डर
बिभत्सम - घृणा
अद्भुतम - विस्मय
शांतम - शांति
अनुवाद: नेहा कुलश्रेष्ठ
Aparna Karthikeyan is an independent journalist, author and Senior Fellow, PARI. Her non-fiction book 'Nine Rupees an Hour' documents the disappearing livelihoods of Tamil Nadu. She has written five books for children. Aparna lives in Chennai with her family and dogs.Other stories by Aparna Karthikeyan
Neha Kulshreshtha is currently pursuing PhD in Linguistics from the University of Göttingen in Germany. Her area of research is Indian Sign Language, the language of the deaf community in India. She co-translated a book from English to Hindi: Sign Language(s) of India by People’s Linguistics Survey of India (PLSI), released in 2017.Other stories by Neha Kulshreshtha