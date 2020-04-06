Mother places a tiny lamp next to the tulsi in the balcony. She has been doing it every evening from the time I can remember. Now past 70, feet and hands unsteady with Parkinson’s, mind hallucinated, she thinks her lamp looks dark. Other balconies in the apartment seem all lit up for Diwali. Is it Diwali today? She wonders. Her memory is no longer to be trusted. But now it is all dark again, darker than before. She hears chants that seem familiar; some sound like the Gayatri Mantra. Or was that the Hanuman Chalisa? Did someone just say ‘Pakistan Murdabad’?

She looks at the starless sky and shudders. Suddenly, she hears voices in her head, and they are driving her insane. Voices warning her about Muslim bakers selling contaminated bread. Voices asking her to boycott Muslim vegetable vendors spitting to spread disease. Voices asking her to light lamps of unity. Voices of hungry stomachs growling on the roads to nowhere. Faint voices of scriptures of love and kindness. Voices of dark winds blowing away her lamp. She feels dizzy, wants to go back to her bed, but it is too dark to walk back. She struggles to light her lamp with her unsteady fingers, one more time...

A dark lamp

I only lit a tiny little lamp

and it got pitch-dark!

How come?

How quietly it was hiding

till now

in that little corner of the house

and now this tandava dance

in front of my eyes and

all around!

I had confined it

to the basement

all the way down

with threats and warnings.

Had placed weights

of cast iron shame

on its head

to stop it from conspiring.

had gagged its mouth

Had even remembered

to latch the door

on its face.

How did it break loose?

What about the barriers?

How does this darkness roam

shameless and naked?

Infiltrating tiny, hazy

love flames

it turns all light

dark, black,

poisonous red,

vicious, and bloody.

Light that once was

warm, yellow, and bright.

Who moved the weights

from its head?

Who opened the latch?

Who pulled the gag out

to unleash its tongue?

Who would have known

lighting a lamp

would be unleashing

the dark?

Translated by the author from her original Gujarati poem.



Cover photo: Rahul M.

