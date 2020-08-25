PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli PHOTO • Jyoti Shinoli

Instead, as Dharma observes, the heat seems to have steadily intensified, and become “unbearable”. Data from an interactive portal on climate and global warming of the New York Times shows that in 1960, when Dharma was 20 years old, Thane saw 175 days where temperature could rise to 32 degrees Celsius. Today, that number has increased to 237 days that the temperature can reach 32 degrees. Across the Adivasi hamlets of Shahapur taluka, several other families speak of falling paddy yields. The district is home to Katkari, Malhar Koli, Ma Thakur, Warli and other Adivasi communities – the Scheduled Tribe population in Thane is roughly 1.15 million (Census 2011), nearly 14 percent of the total. “Rainfed paddy requires water at regular intervals, which needs proper rainfall distribution. Water stress at any stage of the crop cycle decreases the yield,” says Somnath Choudhury, programme manager at the BAIF Institute for Sustainable Livelihoods and Development, Pune. Many of the Adivasi families manage to see the year through by growing kharif season paddy on small pieces of land, and then migrating for half the year to work at brick kilns, sugarcane fields and other worksites. But they can no longer count on one half of even this precarious annual rhythm, with the paddy yield repeatedly falling due to an erratic monsoon.



Rain fed paddy is cultivated in the kharif season on 136,000 hectares in the district, and on 3,000 hectares of irrigated land (mainly open wells and borewells) during the rabi season (says 2009-10 data of the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture). Some of the other main crops grown here are millets, pulses and groundnuts.

"The water of all four dams gets supplied to Mumbai. People here face water scarcity from December to May, until the monsoon arrives. So tankers become a major source of water during summer," says Baban Harane, a Shahapur-based social activist and coordinator of the Bhatsa Irrigation Project Rehabilitation Committee. “There is an increasing demand for borewells in Shahapur,” he adds. “Apart from the digging done by the water department, private contractors illegally dig to more than 700 metres.” The Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency’s Probable Water Scarcity Report, 2018, shows that groundwater has depleted in 41 villages of three talukas of Thane, including Shahapur. “We don’t get water even to drink, how are we going to give life to our crops? Big farmers manage because they can pay to get water from the dam, or they have wells and pumps,” says Raju.

Around 40 kilometres from Garelpada, in the Bershingipada hamlet, Malu Wagh’s family has also been struggling with falling paddy yields. In one corner of his mud hut with a thatched roof, two quintals of paddy are stored amid neem leaves in a kanagi – a cowdung-bamboo container – to keep away pests. “That’s the most precious thing in the house now,” Malu had told me last November. “We must use our yield carefully because the rain is not trustworthy. It is the king of its own heart, not ours. It doesn’t listen to us.”

Most of the 12 Katkari and 15 Malhar Koli families in this hamlet in Shahapur taluka of Thane district shouldered the same loss. "The monsoon is already known to be highly variable. This variability is further aggravated by climate change, due to which farmers are unable to follow their crop cycles and preferred cropping patterns," says Prof. D. Parthasarathy, convener, Climate Studies Interdisciplinary Programme at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. A study conducted by him shows that Nashik and Konkan districts of Maharashtra are displaying a significant increase in number of wet spells (rainfall intensity), while in Thane district there is a variation in the number of day (rainfall frequency) of extreme rainfall after 1976-77. In Nehroli village, 124 km from Bersingipada, 60-year-old Indu Agiwale, who belongs to the Ma Thakur community, also speaks of these changing patterns. "We would sow the seeds in Rohini nakshatra [25 May to 7 June]. By the time Pushya [20 July to 2 August] arrived, our crops would be ready for transplanting. Till the Chitra nakshatra [10 October to 23 October] we would start cutting and threshing. Now all this [paddy cultivation process] gets delayed. For long now, the rainfall is not according to the nakshatras. I don't understand why." Indu also speaks of the growing heat. "I have never seen such heat in my whole life. When I was a child, it used to start raining heavily in the Rohini nakshatra. It would be continuous rain that cooled down the heated land after summer. The aroma of wet soil would be in the air. Now that aroma has become rare…" she says, while digging holes at the edges to make barricades on her two-acre farmland.



"Traditional rice seeds, used to those locations, are enough to give some output irrespective of the changes in climatic conditions," adds BIAF's Somnath Choudhury. The hybrid seeds also typically require more water, and in rainfed-villages, if the rainfall is uneven, the crops suffer. Meanwhile, in their makeshift hut at the brick kiln in Vapi earlier this year, Malu, Nakula, their son Rajesh, daughter-in-law Lata, and 10-year-old granddaughter Suvidha, were eating when we spoke on the phone. They had cut down their meals – of rice with some brinjal, potato or sometimes with tomato rassa – to once a day.

