Nirmal Kumar Sahu has been associated with journalism for 26 years. He has been a part of the leading and prestigious newspapers of Raipur, Chhattisgarh as an editor. He also has experience of writing-translation in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi, and was the editor of OTV's Hindi digital portal Desh TV for 2 years. He has done his MA in Hindi linguistics, M. Phil, PhD and PG diploma in translation. Currently, Nirmal Kumar Sahu is the Editor-in-Chief of DeshDigital News portal Contact: [email protected]