With a twist and turn, the lollipop-shaped katkyeti 's rat-a-tat-tat signals the arrival of toy sellers on Bengaluru’s streets. And every child in the vicinity wants one. Ubiquitous on the streets and at traffic signals, this shiny rattle toy is brought to the city by itinerant salesmen from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, more than 2,000 kilometres away. “It looks beautiful when it spins. Everybody looks at it because it is so attractive,” a toy maker says with pride. “Our handmade toys travel that far. Even if we want to go we cannot…but our toy travels…it’s good luck.”

In Rampara village, in Murshidabad's Hariharpara block, both men and women are involved in making the katkyeti (also called kotkoti in the Bengali language). Clay from the village rice fields and short bamboo sticks bought from another village are used to make the katkyeti , says Tapan Kumar Das, who crafts them at home in Rampara. His entire family is involved in its making. They also use colours, wire, coloured paper – and even old film reels. “Two film strips, cut about one inch in size, are inserted in the incision [in the bamboo stick]. It makes four flaps,” says Das, who bought a cache of film reels from Barabazar in Kolkata a few years ago. The flaps lend to the movement and sound of the katkyeti .

