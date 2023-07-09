It takes Sarojini less than a minute to iron a shirt, two if it is a mundu (dhoti). Sometimes she pauses to rub a stubbornly crumpled shirt with a sock filled with tiny bits of wet cloth – a clever invention to keep the fabric wet and iron out wrinkles.

Eighty-year-old Sarojini has been working at Dhobi Khana, an area dedicated to laundry ( dhobi ) work, in Kerala’s Fort Kochi since she was 15. “As long as I am healthy, I will do this [washing and ironing of clothes],” she says as she continues ironing at her spot in the public laundry.

Also at the same location is 60-year-old Kumaresan who adds, “The only technique here is hard work.” Everyday at five in the morning, he cycles here to his thotti (washing pen), less than a kilometer away from his house. On days when there is an urgent delivery, Kumaresan’s work starts at 4 a.m. and goes on till 11 at night. “Today I can relax a bit because the delivery is tomorrow. Tomorrow I might have to speed up,” he says.

PHOTO • Vibha Satish
PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Left: Kochi's Dhobi Khana, the public laundry, is located at one end of the Veli ground. Right: Sarojini i roning out wrinkles; she has been working here since she was 15

Constructed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority , Dhobi Khana is located at one end of the Veli ground, spread across two-acres in the village of Fort Kochi in Ernakulam district. It is run by the Vannan community, listed as Scheduled Caste in the state. “Out of nearly 150 families in the Vannan community here, only about 30 are currently engaged in working at the Dhobi Khana,” says M. P. Manoharan, secretary of the community in the village.

For the people from this community, aspirations for their children are beyond the laundry. “I haven't felt I should teach my children this work. I gave them an education, they studied, now it’s their life,” says K. P. Rajan, a dhobhi (washerman) at Dhobi Khana.

Rajan has worked in multiple daily wage jobs before: digging for laying cables, masonry, cutting grass, and others. “But I never left this work [washing and ironing clothes],” he says. “Some days I get 1,000 rupees, other days 500. Some days we go home without anything. It all depends on how much work we do that day,” says the 53-year-old.

The workers at Dhobi Khana must find their own clients. They offer services like washing, bleaching, stretching and ironing clothes. While ironing is priced at Rs. 15 per piece, it’s Rs. 30 for a combined wash and iron.

PHOTO • Vibha Satish
PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Left: Between December and February, Dhobi Khana welcomes loads of laundry from tourists and visitors. Right: Jayaprakash showing a tourist's gift of a dollar bill

Hotels and homestays are bustling in December and February with visitors and tourists, says Kumaresan. In these months, Dhobhi Khana welcomes loads of laundry. At other times, hospitals, local hotels and households are their customers.

In the last few decades, the use of washing machines and laundromats in Indian households has increased, as per the National Sample Survey’s 68th Round report.

But handyman and dhobi Rajan is unfazed by the competition. “There are still things like starching that no machine can do. For the clothes worn by politicians, we need to do it by hand,” he says.

A.S. Jayaprakash has worked at the laundry for the last 23 years. “This is not like your corporate job, we get to decide when we want to work,” says the 58-year-old, beating the clothes in rhythm.

PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Veli Ground in Fort Kochi where the laundry is located


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Dhobis here begin their work as early as five in the morning


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Every worker is assigned a thotti (washing pen) to carry out washing. Some pens are unused due to decline in the workforce


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Kumaresan at work in his thotti


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Kamalamma hanging clothes on ropes strung between sturdy bamboo poles


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Rajan carefully tucking clothes between the ropes to keep them in place


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Unfazed by competition from modern laundromats and washing machines, Rajan says, ‘There are still things like starching that no machine can do. For the clothes worn by politicians, we need to do it by hand’


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Crisp white laundry drying inside the ironing shed of Dhobi Khana


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Rajan folding a pile of freshly cleaned white bed sheets


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

One of the few mechanical dryers in use here

PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Taking break from his work, a worker sipping hot tea


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

The ironing shed adorned with pictures of gods


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

The traditional box iron is a companion of the dhobis . Charcoal inside the box has to be burned to heat it before ironing


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Sarojini, 80, blowing on a traditional box iron filled with hot coal


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Sarojini uses a sock filled with tiny bits of wet cloth to keep the fabric wet and iron out wrinkles


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

One of the first electric irons at Dhobi Khana that is still in use


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Sarojini meticulously folding a pile of freshly laundered clothes


PHOTO • Vibha Satish

Neatly tied bundles of clothes ready for delivery

Student Reporter : Vibha Satish

Vibha Satish is a recent graduate of Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, with a master's degree in Development. With a keen interest in livelihoods and the interplay of culture within urban spaces, she reported this story as a part of her final year project.

Editor : Siddhita Sonavane

Siddhita Sonavane is Content Editor at the People's Archive of Rural India. She completed her master's degree from SNDT Women's University, Mumbai, in 2022 and is a visiting faculty at their Department of English.

Editor : Riya Behl

Riya Behl is Senior Assistant Editor at People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI). As a multimedia journalist, she writes on gender and education. Riya also works closely with students who report for PARI, and with educators to bring PARI stories into the classroom.

Photo Editor : Sanviti Iyer

Sanviti Iyer is Assistant Editor at the People's Archive of Rural India. She also works with students to help them document and report issues on rural India.

