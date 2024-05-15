“Election day is like a festival in this area,” says Marjina Khatun, sorting through the clothes she will weave into a quilt. “People who have gone to other states for work, come back home to vote.” The village of Rupakuchi, where she lives, falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency where the voting took place on May 7, 2024. But the 48-year-old Marjina did not vote. “I ignore the day. I even hide inside the house to avoid people.” Marjina is listed as a Doubtful Voter (D-Voter) in the electoral rolls – one of the 99,942 people in this category of voters who have allegedly been unable to provide credible evidence to prove their Indian citizenship. Most are Bengali-speaking Hindus and Muslims of Assam. In Assam, the only Indian state to have D-voters, alleged illegal immigration from Bangladesh is a key issue in electoral politics. The Election Commission of India introduced the D-Voter system in 1997, the same year Marjina first gave her name to the enumerators to be included in the electoral roll. “Back then, school teachers used to visit houses to include peoples’ names in voter lists. I also gave my name,” says Marjina. “But when I went to vote during the next elections, I was not allowed to vote. They said I was a D-voter.”



PHOTO • Mahibul Hoque

In 2018-19, many D-Voters in Assam were arrested after being declared illegal immigrants in the Foreigners’ Tribunal, Marjina says as we make our way to her house. This is when Marjina tried to find out why she was identified as a D-voter. “I paid three advocates around Rs. 10,000 before the covid-19 lockdown. They checked the documents in the circle office [in Mandia] and in the tribunal [in Barpeta], but found nothing against my name,” she says, sitting in the courtyard of her kutcha house, searching through her documents. Marjina is a tenant-farmer – she and her husband Hashem Ali have leased two bighas (0.66 acres) of unirrigated land for Rs. 8,000 each and grow paddy and vegetables like brinjal, chilli, cucumber for their own consumption. Fishing out her PAN and Aadhaar cards she says, “am I not suffering and being deprived of my voting rights arbitrarily?” All members of her natal family have valid voter cards. The certified copy of the voters’ list from 1965 shows Marjina’s father, Nachim Uddin, as a resident of Maricha village in Barpeta district. “Neither of my parents have any links to Bangladesh,” says Marjina. But exercising her democratic right to vote is not the only worry plaguing Marjina. “I was afraid they were going to put me in a detention centre,” Marjina says in a low voice, “I thought about how I would live without my children, who were very young at the time. I used to think about dying.”



PHOTO • Mahibul Hoque PHOTO • Kazi Sharowar Hussain