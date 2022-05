Vittala Malekudiya is a journalist and 2017 PARI Fellow. A resident of Kuthlur village in Kudremukh National Park, in Beltangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, he belongs to the Malekudiya community, a forest-dwelling tribe. He has an MA in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mangalore University and currently works in the Bengaluru office of the Kannada daily, ‘Prajavani’.