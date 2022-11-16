“It’s me...It’s me...” Aman Mohammed was eager to answer my question before any of the others. I had asked the group of 12 or so kids about the lead organiser of this year’s pandal for Vinayaka Chavithi. “He collected 2,000 rupees all by himself,” said T. Ragini, the oldest of the group. So no one disputed Aman’s claim.

His haul was the highest this year: two-thirds of the 3,000 rupees gathered by this band of pandal organisers. They had collected donations from vehicles passing on their street in the Sainagar neighbourhood of Anantapur town, Andhra Pradesh.

It’s his favourite festival, Aman told me. I wasn’t surprised.

On a Sunday in 2018, a few weeks after the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations had ended in Sainagar, I spotted four children playing make-believe. So I took photos. The game was a tweaked version of ‘avva appachi’ , a favourite of kids. The boy was supposed to be Ganesh, the Hindu god whose birthday is celebrated as Vinayaka Chavithi. The older girls were carrying him around to finally put him on ground – reenacting Ganesh Nimarjanam, immersion of the god’s idol.

That little Ganesh was Aman Mohammed. All of 11 now, he's the boy in the front row (on the extreme left) in the cover photo above.

For Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in August this year, Aman and his friends installed the god’s idol in a pandal measuring 2x2 feet – perhaps the smallest in Anantapur. Their pandal was gone before I could photograph it. The kids told me that they had bought the idol for Rs. 1,000; the balance 2,000 was spent on the structure and its decoration. It was set up right next to the dargah near Sainagar 3rd cross.