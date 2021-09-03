जेसिंथा बांदा किल्लाबंदरच्या आपल्या घराच्या ओसरीत बसतात. मुंबई शहरालगत असलेल्या १६ व्या शतकातल्या वसईच्या किल्ल्याला लागूनच हे गाव आहे. जेसिंतांचं कुटुंब मासेमारी करतं आणि त्या स्वतःच मासे धरायची जाळी विणतात. “एका जाल्याला महिना लागतो,” त्या सांगतात. त्यांचे पती आणि दोन मुलं मासेमारीसाठी बोटीवर जातात आणि दोघी मुली मुंबईत नोकरी करतात. तेव्हा जेसिंता घरातली सगळी कामं उरकून जाळी विणायला बसतात.
Samyukta Shastri is the content coordinator at the People’s Archive of Rural India. She has a bachelor’s degree in Media Studies from the Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication, Pune, and a master’s degree in English Literature from SNDT Women's University, Mumbai.Other stories by Samyukta Shastri
Translator : Medha Kale
Medha Kale is based in Pune and has worked in the field of women and health. She is the Translations Editor, Marathi, at the People’s Archive of Rural India.Other stories by Medha Kale