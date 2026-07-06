Mumbai, Maharashtra|
MON, JUL 06, 2026
Rural Indians bleed in Iran war 2,800 km away
The ‘mainstream’ media have commended India’s handling of the fallout of the US-Israel war on Iran and find that it ‘navigated’ the rough seas of the energy crisis effectively. Depends on which India you’re looking at. The LPG and diesel shortages brought on by the war devastated countless millions of rural Indians. And no one knows when the effects will kick in with the fertiliser sector. People in the countryside were hardly equipped to ‘navigate’ those rough seas, and many rural migrants fled the cities and towns they were working in to escape being drowned in them. PARI’s series on the impact of the war in Iran brings you their stories
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11. Iran war bombs Sangvi village’s prosperity
The latest ‘Peace MoU’ notwithstanding, a village in Marathwada’s Beed district that built a thriving trucking economy takes a huge hit from diesel scarcity brought on by the war on Iran
10. Delhi’s poor migrants cook on scraps of wood
The LPG crisis has thrown the fragile economy of waste pickers into disarray. They are now forced to decide whether to sell wood scraps or use them to fuel kitchen fires
9. Iran war drives Maharashtra farmers to bullocks
Diesel rationing, panic buying and long queues at fuel stations are disrupting farm operations across many districts in Maharashtra. Small cultivators are worst hit, and some are returning to bullock power
8. Iran war hits weddings and wazas in Kashmir
The war in Iran is inflicting casualties of another kind in Srinagar and elsewhere. The traditional feasts – and their chefs – central to weddings in the state, are in trouble
7. The war and Palamu: no fate worse than debt
Jharkhand's migrant labourers are among the hardest hit by the acute shortage of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders spurred by the American-Israeli war on Iran
6. Funeral pyres fuel kitchen fires in Varanasi
The acute LPG scarcity arising from the war on Iran has spurred a huge demand and rush for firewood, affecting even the famous burning ghats and their keepers
5. Workers flee the capital on one-way tickets
As the LPG crisis persists, household economies of daily wage labourers in shock
4. Ceasefire in Iran, woodfires in Uttar Pradesh
The war on Iran, via the LPG shortage, is disrupting the midday meals of schoolchildren as far off from there as Uttar Pradesh. That’s the only nutritious meal millions of Indian children have each day
3. In Bihar: migrant workers return as LPG refugees
The home journeys of Bihari workers, as seen in Nalanda and other districts, due to the LPG shortage caused by the war on Iran, is reminescent of the ‘reverse migration’ during the Covid-19 pandemic
2. War in Iran, debt in Punjab
The war on Iran is pushing farmers in Barnala district further down the debt trap. The second of a PARI series on its impact on rural Indians. The April 07 ceasefire still holds as we publish
1. Smoke returns to Kerala’s kitchens
The global fuel crisis sparked by the war on Iran reaches a forest eatery in Thiruvananthapuram district. The first of a PARI series on the war’s impact. A 2-week ceasefire has been announced as we publish
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