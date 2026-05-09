“Hamare chulhe to in laashon se jalte hain (It’s these dead bodies that keep our stoves burning),” says Vijay, as he prepares a pyre for his second cremation of the day at Varanasi’s Raja Harishchandra burning ghat. Smoke and ash sting the eyes and nostrils, but he keeps fanning his hand, carving his path through it.

Vijay Chaudhary, 35, is from the Dom community of Banaras (listed as scheduled caste). He represents the fourth generation of his family in this business – tending to the dead brought to the city for cremation and last rites by grieving families from across India.

Vijay, like many others here, has a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) connection at home but no gas these past 25 days. “I tried booking a refill, but their phone just rings. We can’t afford to pay 2,000 rupees for a cylinder [14.2 kilograms] costing 1,000. So we’ve fallen back on an old tradition – cooking on pieces or leftovers of the same wood used for cremation. We take some back every day,” Vijay tells PARI.