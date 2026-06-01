“We had planned to cook this feast on gas,” says Riyaz Ahmad, staring quietly at the dying embers nearby. “But given the shortage, I switched to firewood instead. It’s costing us almost double.”

Riyaz Ahmad Anchari, 50, is, a waza, a traditional Kashmiri chef. In fact, he’s the head waza here, at a friend’s sister’s wedding. And he’s grappling with a till-now unforeseen problem.

The war in Iran nearly 3,000 kilometres away is disrupting weddings in Kashmir.

Earlier, the entire house seemed alive. Some people were singing traditional songs, others dancing, while a few hurried around hosting guests. Strings of lights draped across the house painted the night in warm colours.

I’ve always found the wazas fascinating, their stories, their recipes going back generations. And so ended up seated beside these chefs around 11 p.m. when they were done cooking for the wedding.

Each waza is highly skilled. One is an expert at cutting meat with astonishing precision. Another understands the delicate timing of slow cooking. While yet another possesses an almost instinctive knowledge of spices, knowing exactly what flavour a dish lacked with just a glance.