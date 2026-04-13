As the lush green wheat fields turn to gold, so do the worries of Dalbara Singh mature. Soon, it’ll be harvesting time. Soon diesel won’t be just a fuel, but a lifeline. That is why this landless Dalit farmer in Barnala district’s Patti village unhesitatingly borrows money at an annual interest rate of 18 per cent to make sure his diesel drum remains full.

Dalbara Singh, 55, along with his three brothers, tills the 20 acres he has taken on lease from an NRI. And also works on the lands of others during harvesting season as a ‘custom harvester’ to reap wheat straws for dairy farmers. He points to his tractor and reaper. “These are guzzlers. If run on full capacity, this drum of diesel will last just two days.”

But borrowing money at such a high rate? “What other option did I have? What if I don’t find diesel a week later? My entire crop will rot. I have raised it like a child,” he says. Calculating Dalbara’s income seems hard when he hasn’t had any for over a year. His losses and borrowings keep mounting.

For farmers in Punjab, the US-Israel war on Iran means more debt. But it’s an even bigger crisis for Dalbara Singh and many others like him, whose children work in gulf countries as labourers and semiskilled workers. The war threatens their future too. Only last month, he borrowed Rs. 4 lakh to send his son to Cyprus, a West Asian country (though geopolitically considered part of Europe) dependent on tourism and shipping. The ongoing war has hit both those sectors. “But my son is not happy as he couldn’t find work. So now he’s restless, wanting to return,” he says. Dalbara innocently blames his own destiny and doesn’t once mention the war in our entire conversation.

With the wheat harvesting season nearing, and the uncertainty created by the war, many farmers began buying diesel in advance from a fortnight ago. You can see long lines of tractors with empty diesel drums placed on their rear jacks queuing up at filling stations. “They are all borrowing money at a hefty interest rate,” says Raghbir Singh Dakala, a leader of the Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda) in Patiala district.