The school day ends for Deveshwari at 2 p.m. but her work does not. Slinging a bag over her shoulder, and covering her head with a cotton dupatta, she steps out into 40 degrees Celsius heat. Headed not for home, but for wood. “I’m a teacher in this primary school,” she says. “But I also have to ensure my students get their midday meal. So, I’ll go firewood hunting now.”

Deveshwari Negi, 48, is teacher-in-charge at the Primary School Roodan Khera in Mall block on Lucknow’s rural outskirts. All five staff members are women. Two assistant teachers and three rasoiyas – the cooks who prepare midday meals for the children.

Under the Centre's midday meal scheme, more than 15 million students in over 1,41,000 government primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh are entitled to freshly cooked, nutritious meals. Almost all these schools are provided with LPG connections. But the LPG crunch brought on by the US-Israel war on Iran is disrupting this most vital scheme for children. Very large numbers of schools have been hit, but there’s official silence on how many.

For about a month now, every day after school, Deveshwari and the four others fan out across the village gathering firewood instead of heading home. “We’ve tried our luck with the gas agency and local wood sellers. We’ve even appealed to our village pradhan – but nobody is able to help in these tough times,” Negi tells PARI.

Once easily available, firewood is now grabbed by commercial buyers in Lucknow city area. “We’ve sold all our stock to the restaurants and hotels. It’s not that we don’t want to help the teachers and students, but we don’t have enough for all,” says local firewood supplier Dharmesh Yadav. “The little that remains meets our own daily needs. Else, what would we eat?”

The students, too, chip in with firewood collection. Even plucking small and large twigs from tree branches that brush the school’s roof.