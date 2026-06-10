Tukaram Masal straps two large plastic cans to his motorcycle and heads into town to buy diesel for his tractors. So why not take those vehicles along directly?

“That would waste both fuel and money,” says Masal. A tractor at best averages five kilometres to a litre of diesel that “now costs close to 100 rupees a litre.” And he’s got to do the rounds of multiple fuel stations.

Diesel rationing has begun.

“They give us only a few litres each time,” says Masal, a 53-year-old farmer from Wakwad village, about 25 kilometres from Bhoom town in Maharashtra's drought-prone Dharashiv district.



“I go to five different petrol pumps to buy diesel so that I get at least 20-25 litres to last a day,” he says. Fuel stations in and around Bhoom are far and few between.

Some days Masal travels 70-80 kilometres between pumps in search of diesel. “And I’m lucky if I get some every two or three days,” he says. And sometimes, fuel stations refuse to fill diesel into plastic cans, insisting that they bring the tractors to the pump.